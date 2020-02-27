Voice of ‘white van’ suspects match recordings

The Government Analyst has confirmed that the voice samples of the two men who attended the controversial media briefing on “White Van abductions” are a match to the video recordings.

The Attorney General informed court today of the Government Analyst’s report when the case was taken up for hearing.

The two men had attended former Minister Rajitha Senaratne’s controversial ‘white van’ media briefing staged just before the 16 November Presidential election.

The two men had claimed at that media briefing that they were part of a ‘white van’ abduction gang which operated during Mahinda Rajapaka’s Presidency.

United National Party MP Senaratne was arrested and remanded in December over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)