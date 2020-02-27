Sri Lanka refuses to accept allegations in OHCHR report

Sri Lanka today slammed the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) over its report on Sri Lanka and refused to accept the allegations mentioned in it.

Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, in a right of reply to the report on Sri Lanka, told the UN Human Rights Council during the 43rd Session today said that there was no evidence to back war crimes allegations on Sri Lanka.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had earlier rejected moves by Sri Lanka to appoint yet another Commission of Inquiry to address issues related to human rights violations.

Presenting a report on Sri Lanka to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva today, Bachelet said that domestic processes have consistently failed to deliver accountability in the past and so she is not convinced the appointment of yet another Commission of Inquiry will advance this agenda. (Await more) (Colombo Gazette)