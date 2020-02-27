SLC apologizes for attack on spectators

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has extended its apologies to fans who were reportedly assaulted close to the Sooriyawewa International Cricket Stadium, in Hambantota.

A rush was reported at the ticket counters ahead of the match between Sri Lanka and the West Indies, which was played at the stadium yesterday (26).

Spectators who had attempted to enter the Sooriyawewa International Cricket Stadium had reportedly been attacked by Security personnel.

Speaking to the Media in Colombo today, Minister of Sports Dullus Alahapperuma directed the SLC to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa today called on the government to launch an inquiry into the assault.

“Unfortunate incident at Sooriyawewa cricket stadium ticket counters. Assaulting spectators and the public is absolutely unacceptable. The Government must conduct an immediate inquiry and take action. @OfficialSLC”, he stated via Twitter. (Colombo Gazette)