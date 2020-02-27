Rising together to be #eachforequal

Taking place a day before International Women’s Day, ‘Imperfect Courage’, bursts on the scene as a motivational and self-development #eachforequal event organized by the New Voices team of Lions District 306A1 and Women in Management with the goal to have a positive impact on young (will we limit it by saying young?) women in the country.

Powered by the affirmation that ‘I am a change maker for a generation of equality’ – three dynamic panelists will lead the discussion with the audience of women who aspire equal opportunities in an equal world and men who wish to see the same.

Dr. Sulochana Segera – Founder and Chairperson of Women in Managemen; theatre personality and social activist, Hans Billimoria; and PR professional and Managing Director of Fahrenheit PR, Caryll Van Dort will stimulate discussion and debate about championing and empowering women to become change-makers and to be the change they want to see.The full day event will also feature a panel discussion that will feature a diverse group of people: a homemaker, a senior business person, an entrepreneur and an accomplished millennial who will facilitate discussions and the opinion of the audience.

This is a unique event being held by the organizers as a mark of their solidarity with women and their aspirations. Events of this nature are essential to start a conversation about the possibilities for young women and how they should seize the opportunities as they emerge to be the best version of themselves.

The full-day programme is scheduled for Saturday, 7th March 2020, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at Taprobana by Asia Leisure Hotels; 354/16 Rathnayake Road, Thalpitiya, Wadduwa (Next to Blue Waters Hotel) The cost for delegates is Rs. 2000 per person (includes the full-day program, breakfast and lunch). Email 306a1marketing@gmail.com or call Lion Vajira on 0777320849 to register for the programme.