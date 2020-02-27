Ranil wants UNP WC to be above Sajith

By Easwaran Rutnam

United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has insisted that the UNP Working Committee must have the final say on all matters related to the new alliance led by Sajith Premadasa.

Premadasa had announced yesterday that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will be officially launched on 2 March.

The UNP Deputy Leader has already secured the support of several political parties to be part of the new alliance.

He said that formal agreements with the political parties will be signed next week.

However, this writer learns Wickremesinghe had yesterday informed Premadasa that the agreements must be endorsed by the UNP Working Committee.

Wickremesinghe has also informed Premadasa that the constitution of the new alliance must be approved by the UNP Working Committee

The constitution of the new alliance was handed over to UNP lawyers who had in turn proposed some changes and handed it back to Premadasa.

However, this writer learns that Premadasa has yet to respond to the proposals.

Wickremesinghe has demanded a response from Premadasa to the proposed changes, a source close to Wickremesinghe said.