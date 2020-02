President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa was re-elected uncontested today as the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) for the year 2020 and 2021.

Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya was elected as the new Secretary of the BASL for the year 2020-2021.

Amarasuriya had polled 3,575 votes while his rival candidate Attorney-at-Law Dinoo Dharmaratne polled 747 votes at the BASL elections today. (Colombo Gazette)