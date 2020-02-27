Court temporarily lifts travel ban on Namal

The travel ban imposed on United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has been temporarily lifted till 23 July 2020.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The Gowers Corporation money laundering case filed against MP Rajapaksa by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) was taken up for hearing before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against MP Rajapaksa and four others for money laundering to the tune of Rs.30 million through Gowers Corporate Services (Pvt) Limited.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again on 23 July 2020. (Colombo Gazette)