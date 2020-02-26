Historic international festival of creativity, ‘Epica Awards Sri Lanka’ debuts 5th-6th March 2020

For the first time in Epica Awards’ 33 years history, Epica Awards Sri Lanka will take place between the 5th and 6th of March 2020. Epica Awards is the only global award show judged solely by journalists. With over 200 journalists on the judging panel and over 4,000 entries submitted, it is one of the largest creative festivals globally held in Amsterdam.

Epica Awards Sri Lanka will not only set the gold standard for the country’s creativity but also host 16 internationally renowned speakers who have made their mark in the global creative industry.

The speakers include Ted Lim (CCO, Dentsu APAC), Ali Rez (Regional ECD, BBDO Worldwide), Tay-Guan-Hin (Founder/Global CCO, TGH Collective), Adam Ferrier (Consumer Psychologist/Founder and Chief Thinker, Thinkerbell), Merlee Cruz Jayme (Chairmom & CCO, Dentsu Jayme Syfu), Assam Khalid (ECD/Head of Strategy, Ogilvy Islamabad), Babita Baruah (Managing Partner, GTB India), Rajdeepak Das (MD India and CCO, Leo Burnett South Asia), Indraneel Guha (Strategic Planner/Co-founder, Ki Saigon), Kum Kum Fernando (Creative director/Co-founder, Ki Saigon), Udara Withana (Head of Strategy, APAC Toaster), Yonathan Dominitz (Founder, Mindscapes), Philippe Paget (CEO, Maydream) and Mark Tungate (Editorial Director, Epica Awards).

Quote from Tay-Guan-Hin (Founder/Global Chief Creative Officer, TGH Collective)

“Creativity has proven to be an essential differentiator, able to unlock big ideas by bringing fresh connections between consumers and brands. I am thrilled and excited to play a part in building Sri Lanka’s creative economy by participating as a speaker to share my personal thoughts on creativity.”

Quote from Ali Rez (Regional Executive Creative Director, BBDO Worldwide)

“It’s an honor to be speaking at a prestigious event like Epica, and I’m delighted that the show has come to this lovely country. Sri Lanka has produced some beautiful work lately, much in keeping with the beauty of the island itself and her people.”

Quote from Ted Lim (Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu APAC)

“Data tells us where the customer is. Media gets us there. What we do when we are face-to-face with the customer, that’s Creative. I am looking forward to speak at the first ever Epica Awards Sri Lanka!”

Quote from Sugibun Sathiamoorthy (President, Accredited Advertising Agencies Association, Sri Lanka)

“Sri Lanka has been hungry for a platform to showcase our creativity and be judged by international standards. Creativity cannot thrive without critique, so Epica Sri Lanka is the ideal opportunity for us to learn and up our game. Epica Awards Sri Lanka’s promise of ‘Unbiased Creativity’ cannot come at a better time for Sri Lanka.”

Quote from Mark Tungate (Editorial director and jury moderator, Epica Awards)

“It gives us great pleasure to export Epica’s unique formula of an independent press jury to Sri Lanka. We hope this is the first step in an ongoing adventure and we’re proud to be playing a small part in the country’s advertising history.”

Over 750 delegates are expected to attend the festival. Passes are selling fast. Don’t wait till it’s late to reserve a pass. Book yours today.

This historic event is made possible thanks to our gracious partners the national carrier, SriLankan airlines and hospitality partner, Taj Samudra.

More about Epica Awards Sri Lanka:

https://epicaawardssrilankafestival.com/home