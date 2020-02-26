Health officials on heightened alert as COVID-19 spreads

Health officials have been placed on heightened alert as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continued to spread around the world.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that an urgent meeting was held to discuss the steps to be taken to prevent the virus from entering Sri Lanka.

The National committee on the Coronavirus was briefed on the latest developments related to the virus.

It was noted at the meeting that several Sri Lankans based in Italy, South Korea and the Middle East are expected to return to Sri Lanka for the holidays.

With COVID-19 spreading in those countries, the committee discussed the measures to be put in place to prevent the virus from entering Sri Lanka through visitors from those countries.

It was decided that close health checks will be carried out on Sri Lankans returning from South Korea and they will be placed under medical observation for 14 days, if required.

Steps will also be taken to limit the entry of foreigners arriving by ship to Sri Lanka.

The Health Ministry said that steps will also be taken to obtain medical information of tourists arriving in Sri Lanka by plane.

If required, face masks will also be imported to Sri Lanka to meet the demand, the Health Ministry added.

Cabinet was also to be briefed on the matter. (Colombo Gazette)