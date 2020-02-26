Court sets date to deliver ruling on interdicted judge

The Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court is to deliver a ruling on the Attorney General’s request for a warrant for the arrest of interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya on 02 March.

The decision was taken when the writ petition filed by interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiyawas was taken up for hearing today.

Pilapitiya was interdicted over the controversial telephone conversation he had with United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

A court order was issued last Thursday (20) against the arrest of interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, without an order from a Magistrate.

Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, who was interdicted in January, had earlier filed a writ application before the Court of Appeal, requesting the court to issue an interim injunction order preventing his arrest.

The Attorney General and the petitioner had earlier agreed that interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya will not be arrested without a court order. (Colombo Gazette)