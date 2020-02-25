Stax employees emerge victorious at Conquer Colombo 2020

Combining talent, knowledge and teamwork, a group from Stax Inc. were recently titled Winners at Conquer Colombo 2020 – Colombo’s largest scavenger hunt – on the 9th of February 2020. Comprising of members Ali Marikar-Bawa, Praveen Kanagasabai, Nicola De Mel, led by Team Captain Lorenzo Toumazos – the Stax team victoriously overcame various challenges and were rewarded return air tickets to Singapore presented by Sri Lankan Airlines.

With the aim to promote teamwork and creativity among its contestants, this year’s competition was based on the theme ‘Time Travel’ – where challenges were constructed to signify the past, present and future, while highlighting the culture of Colombo laced with the city’s historic incidents, food and pre-dominant sites.

By using a ‘work smart, not hard’ approach, the team from Stax split numerous tasks according to each member’s individual strengths in order to reach necessary objectives with maximum efficiency. Commenting on the win, team captain Lorenzo Toumazos stated, “This year’s event was far more challenging compared to last year. The clues were more cryptic and required a more analytical approach to deciphering them, however we were well prepared prior to the competition. At Stax, teamwork is crucial and tasks are delegated among diverse people with various talents. We simply used the same strategy and without a doubt, it proved to be outstanding.”

As a firm that harnesses potential individuals and facilitates an environment of diverse personalities, Stax generates a variety of unique insights on a wide range of topics, industries and social concerns; thus, producing a generation of competent thought leaders. By engaging and helping its clients in a unique manner, Stax is able to support local communities, discover tremendous opportunities to solve critical social issues and produce sustainable solutions for every challenge it faces.

With more than 25 years of experience, Stax advises the world’s largest public and private corporations, private equity firms, their portfolio operations groups and portfolio companies across a broad range of industries covering 40+ international markets. With a growing client base in Sri Lanka, including diversified conglomerates, blue-chip industry leaders, large family businesses, government organizations, and NGOs, Stax inspires organizations to dream big, think outside the box, and complement gut-based decision-making with fact-based research. For more information, please visit www.stax.com.