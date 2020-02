Forty- five senior Police Officers have been granted transfers, the Police Headquarters said.

It said the transferred officers include 1 Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG), 6 DIGs, 4 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), 3 Superintendent of Police (SP) and 6 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The transfers have been granted due to service requirements, the Police Headquarters added. (Colombo Gazette)