The price of a loaf of bread is to be reduced by Rs. 5 from midnight tomorrow (26), the All Ceylon Bakery Owners Association said.

It said the price reduction is to be implemented for a 450g loaf of bread.

The decision comes following a meeting of the All Ceylon Bakery Owners Association held this afternoon.

The Association said the price reduction is being implemented to ensure that the Government’s tax relief reaches the public. (Colombo Gazette)