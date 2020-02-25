Pillayan to remain behind bars in murder case

Former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, alias Pillayan, has been ordered to be further remanded till 17 March over the murder of a former Tamil politician.

Pillayan was produced in court today over the murder of former Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.

Pararajasingham was killed while he was attending a Christmas service in Batticaloa in 2005.

Chandrakanthan, former Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal member Pradeep Master and the other suspects accused in the case were ordered to be further remanded till 17 March by the Batticaloa High Court today. (Colombo Gazette)