Three Maldivians are among six suspects arrested with heroin during a raid carried out by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

According to the Police, the six suspects were arrested in Dehiwala.

The suspects aged between 26 and 28, had in their possession 4 kgs of heroin worth over Rs. 40 million.

Two cars were also seized following the arrest.

The suspects are to be produced before the Dehiwala Magistrate’s Court today. (Colombo Gazette)