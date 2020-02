A major fire erupted in a swamp area in Rajagiriya this afternoon.

The fire was reported on Perera Mawatha along the Buthgamuwa – Rajagiriya road.

The fire brigade said four fire engines have been dispatched to extinguish the flames.

A Sri lanka Air Force (SLAF) Bell 212 Helicopter has also been deployed to conduct Bambi Bucket Operations to douse the fire. (Colombo Gazette)