JHU officially extends support to UNP- led alliance

The Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) today officially announced it will support the “Samagi Jana Balavegaya” led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa to contest the General Elections.

The announcement was made during a media briefing held in Colombo with the participation of Premadasa, General Secretary of the JHU Patali Champika Ranawaka and General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

Sajith Premadasa addressing the media said that the Jathika Hela Urumaya will join the Samagi Jana Balavegaya as one of its main factions.

Also speaking to the media, JHU Leader Patali Champika Ranawaka said his party took a political decision to extend their fullest support to the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, in order for it to be regarded as a political force in the future.

He said the party had joined many alliances in the past, but today for the first time it has formed an alliance with a new political party for the betterment of the country. (Colombo Gazette)