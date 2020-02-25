First term exams to be axed

The Ministry of Education has decided not to conduct first term examinations across all government schools from next year.

Issuing a press release, the Ministry said the decision was taken to give importance to events such as inter- house competitions, educational tours, exhibitions and cricket tournaments to encourage unity and team building.

It said the latest decision will not impact this year’s first term examinations, adding that preparations have been made to conduct the examinations as planned. (Colombo Gazette)