An aromatic Coffee Cuisine menu at Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, a leading brand within the Accor portfolio, has brewed up an imaginative menu of coffee-infused dishes with the launch of its latest global culinary initiative: Coffee Cuisine, a dash of barista magic.

The brand, which has been roasting its own premium coffees for more than 50 years, has taken its blending expertise to new aromatic heights. Mövenpick is conjuring up culinary creations that are literally ‘full of beans’, available at select Mövenpick restaurants worldwide starting in March.

From smoked salmon tartare imbued with fragrant coffee oil and tuna poke enlivened with caramel and an indulgent avocado coffee cream, to an espresso-enhanced aromatic beef mignon, every dish has an ingenious touch of coffee sparkle, thanks to the expertise of Mövenpick’s Chief Barista, Kevin Mohler.

“Our Coffee Cuisine menu celebrates the best of Mövenpick’s famous culinary expertise. Our Mövenpick experts bring together our premium coffee, favoured by connoisseurs globally, with classic dishes prepared by our team of talented chefs, and then a little ‘abracadabra’ is added into the mix, courtesy of our master barista,” said Jochen Krautheim, Brand Manager, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts.

Kevin Mohler, Chief Barista at Mövenpick Fine Foods, added: “Mövenpick’s superior blends are served daily in hotels and resorts globally, and they can now be experienced like never before. Whether guests are coffee aficionados or not, they will be surprised at how subtle espresso-inspired oils, creams, rubs, emulsions and cold brews transform even the most traditional dishes.” Mövenpick and great coffee are synonymous. The brand’s classic ‘Der Himmlische’ (the heavenly’) blend is made from 100% Arabica beans and has a perfectly balanced, rich flavour with a full-bodied aroma, and has been a household name for over five decades.

Today, an extensive range of blends and roasts are available to purchase as beans, grounds or coffee capsules. Guests at Mövenpick restaurants around the world can enjoy the variety in the form of a cappuccino, espresso, latte, or any coffee beverage they choose. The exciting new Coffee Cuisine menu uses several Mövenpick coffee varieties as exceptional flavour-enhancing ingredients in delectable dishes, including:

Smoked salmon tartare: with coffee oil and a mini baked potato;

with coffee oil and a mini baked potato; Fresh spring rolls: with scampi, vegetables and cold-brew espresso dressing;

with scampi, vegetables and cold-brew espresso dressing; Salmon sashimi: with flamed-off coffee beans and blackberry soy sauce;

with flamed-off coffee beans and blackberry soy sauce; Tuna poke: with avocado coffee cream, sweet potato cakes and sprout salad;

with avocado coffee cream, sweet potato cakes and sprout salad; Lamb loin: with coffee and herb rub, chili new potatoes, tarragon mustard and salad;

with coffee and herb rub, chili new potatoes, tarragon mustard and salad; Duo of beef: beef mignon with espresso, celery and edelweiss purée;

beef mignon with espresso, celery and edelweiss purée; Spring cassoulet: chicken, cappuccino emulsion, couscous, Meaux mustard and vegetables;

And for dessert…

Small puff-pastry slice ‘opéra’ style: puff pastry, Mövenpick Ice Cream Espresso Croquant and espresso.

For more information on Mövenpick’s Coffee Cuisine menu, available throughout March 2020, please visit: movenpick.com/coffee