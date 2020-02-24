UNP not informed of any move by SLMC to withdraw

The United National Party (UNP) says it has not been informed of any move by the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) to withdraw support at the upcoming Parliamentary election.

UNP Parliamentarian Gayantha Karunathilaka told reporters today that all those who joined the new broad alliance led by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa were still part of the alliance as of last week.

“I am not aware of any new developments,” he said.

SLMC leader Rauff Hakeem had said over the weekend that the SLMC, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) were exploring the possibility of forming an alliance at the upcoming Parliamentary election.

He said that the intention was to ensure the rights of the minorities are protected. (Colombo Gazette)