TNA disappointed with Sajith

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) today expressed disappointment at United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader and defeated Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa over comments he had made on the US travel ban imposed on Army Commander Shavendra Silva.

The TNA media unit tweeted saying it was disappointing that even after obtaining over 85% of the vote in North and East at the last Presidential election, Premadasa does not appreciate a fundamental position of the Tamil people which only seeks justice to be meted out impartially.

Premadasa had earlier tweeted saying “Imposition of a travel ban on army commander Shavendra Silva and his immediate family is regrettable and unfortunate. He is one of the heroic field commanders who spearheaded the national effort to eradicate terrorism”.

In response the TNA media office tweeted saying “It is disappointing that even after obtaining over 85% of the vote in NE @sajithpremadasa doesn’t appreciate a fundamental position of the #TamilPeople, which only seeks #Justice to be meted out impartially #lka #Tamil“.

The TNA had openly supported Premadasa at the Presidential election which he eventually lost to current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Premadasa is to lead a new broad alliance at the Parliamentary election. (Colombo Gazette)