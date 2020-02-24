Singer Fashion Academy empowers all aspirant fashion designers to reach international standards

The global fashion industry is one of the most vital and rapidly-growing industries that dates back to our evolution. Behind the glamourous catwalks, there exists sourcing and manufacturing processes, working tirelessly to bring clothing to the masses. With civilization arrived fashion, and it has been evolving ever since. The Fashion industry is sustained by infographics of regular shoppers and we bring to you several statistics to call to attention the importance of this industry.

In Sri Lanka, fashion and apparel is a developing industry with several opportunities to explore careers professionally. One of the most prominent institutes that delivers excellence in terms of fashion is the Singer Fashion Academy. Singer Fashion Academy equips students with the tools to aspire to build a career out of fashion, with opportunities to migrate, for higher education and internationally recognized professions.

According to statistics, the global apparel market is projected to grow in value from 1.3 trillion U.S. dollars in 2015 to about 1.5 trillion dollars in 2020, displaying the rising demand for clothing and shoes across the world. The regional distribution of the demand share of apparel is expected to stay mostly consistent in that period, although the Asia Pacific region had the highest level of growth at four percent. The three world regions with the largest apparel markets are the 28 member states of the European Union, the United States, and China, in descending order. In 2017, the apparel category with the highest level of global market growth was sportswear at 6.8 percent.

Fashion has become so ingrained with each culture and lifestyle that people typically tend to personally identify with specific branding or designers. They prefer to wear these brands above all others because the branding becomes a reflection of who they are. Because of this personalized association, brands will always have a revenue source with new variations in the fashions that are produced which will attract repeat customers.

Based on revenues generated alone, Louis Vuitton is the world’s most popular brand, bringing in over $37 billion in total revenues. $250 billion is spent on the fashion industry in the United States alone. Furthermore, the fashion industry employs a total of 4.2 million people around the world.

Covering over 60 years of service to the country, the Singer Fashion Academy has given individuals over the country plenty of opportunities to convert their talents into jobs, and pursue their hobbies as professions. Singer Fashion Academy has enjoyed many successes over the years, both quantitative and qualitative. With the enrollment of an extraordinary number of students, Singer Fashion Academy has seen to the enhancement of their prowess and commitment to a craft that has benefited many.

The Singer Fashion Academy offers a wide range of courses including the recently introduced Certificate in Fashion Designing program, leading to Diploma in Fashion Designing and Advanced Diploma in Fashion Designing. Singer Fashion Academy is the first Sri Lankan Institute to receive courses validation from CSD (Chartered Society of Designers UK). The award to these courses continues the Society’s strategy of engaging with those studying and practicing in ‘design related’ fields. The Certificate in Fashion Designing course covers a wide spectrum of subject areas including textile and fabrics, pattern production, garment construction, introduction to fashion business and industry orientation. The fashion designing course offers students the opportunity to develop and enhance their technical skills as well as developing their design capability. The Singer Fashion Academy aims to provide hands-on experience along with theoretical knowledge, making it the perfect blend of vocation and academic. This is a golden opportunity for all aspirant fashion designers to realize their dreams as a separate Certificate endorsed by Charted Society of Designers (UK) will be issued alongside the Singer Fashion Academy certificate. The new intake for Singer Fashion Academy will be open from the 01st of February 2020 to the 31st of March 2020 at all academies for all would-be fashion designers to reach closer to their dream. The Singer Fashion Academy can be contacted through sbs@singersl.com for registrations now.

Another attractive feature of this program is the extremely affordable prices with installment schemes, which enables everyone to reach their dreams in Fashion through a well experienced panel of lecturers from both local and foreign universities that will make the resource pool for the program. Students can follow the program through their nearest Fashion Academy from the network of 63 branches all over the country. With its recent expansions Singer Fashion Academy is taking the Fashion Education to each and every corner of the island without limiting the presence of Fashion Education to Colombo.

The Singer Fashion Academy offers over 20 different programs, which include 03 diploma programs, 08 certificate programs and 11 short courses. They also offer a new fashion designing program with a degree pathway at an extraordinarily affordable cost. Their branches are available across 62 strategic locations island wide and this offers a level of convenience for students from across the country to follow their course of choice. Highlight of the courses they offer is the inclusion of both academic and industry based knowledge incorporated into these courses.