Singapore and Sri Lanka hold talks on key issues

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore Sashikala Premawardhane met with K. Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law of Singapore today.

Shanmugam was among the first foreign dignitaries to visit Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday terror attacks, and has had a long standing friendship and association with the country.

He recently visited Sri Lanka in January 2020 at the invitation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Issuing a statement via Facebook, Sashikala Premawardhane said discussions with the Shanmugam centred on the follow up to matters raised by the President of Sri Lanka during his visit in January.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore had also taken the opportunity to thank Shanmugam for the extensive assistance already extended and the continued cooperation between the two sides on information and intelligence sharing and capacity building.

Possibilities for exchanges between the two sides on important legislation enacted by Singapore including the Protection from online Falsehoods and Manipulations Act (POFMA), the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act and approaches related to the proposed legislation on foreign interference in domestic matters, was also discussed at the meeting, she said. (Colombo Gazette)