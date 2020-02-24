Probe to be conducted on suspicious breakdowns at Norochcholai

An investigation is to be launched into suspicious breakdowns at the Norochcholai coal power plant.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters today that the cabinet had been briefed on the several breakdowns at the Norochcholai coal power plant.

He said that the breakdowns had occurred at a time a programme was launched to purchase power from private suppliers.

Gunawardena said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has sought to conduct an investigation into the breakdowns at Norochcholai and the private power purchase programme. (Colombo Gazette)

