Ex-Military officer appointed Customs DG

Major General (Retired) Vijitha Ravipriya officially assumed duties as the new Director General of Sri Lanka Customs today.

He assumed duties during a ceremony at the Sri Lanka Customs Headquarters this morning.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa appointed Major General (Retired) Vijitha Ravipriya as the Director General of Sri Lanka Customs on February 19.

Major General (Retired) Vijitha Ravipriya served as the Commander Security Forces – Kilinochchi as his last appointment, prior to his retirement earlier this month. (Colombo Gazette)