Toll charges have been announced for the Hambantota- Colombo Fort expressway.

Bus services along the Hambantota- Colombo Fort expressway are set to commence from tomorrow (24).

The toll charges are as follows:

Hambantota to Colombo Fort – Rs 880.00

Tangalle to Colombo Fort – Rs 680.00

Hambantota to Makumbura – Rs 810.00

Tangalle to Makumbura – Rs 610.00 (Colombo Gazette)