Mahinda’s son says sorry after outrage over comments

Rohitha Rajapaksa, son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, today apologised after comments he made on social media drew strong reactions.

In a tweet this evening Rohitha Rajapaksa said he had no intention to deliberately cause distress to any individual and or community and that he had made the statement as a result of a “targeted offensive comment”.

“I recently made a statement as a result of a targeted offensive comment. It was not my intention to deliberately cause distress to any individual and/or community. Therefore, I sincerely apologise,” he tweeted.

Earlier, an individual had tweeted saying “all what we have achieved is to see you three brothers get married in the same year with 9 ceremonies and your in-laws become most eligible for state positions and you live out of public money at temple frees despite having sent a rocket to wherever”.

Rohitha Rajapaksa had then responded to the tweet saying “There is no clause I have to declare my private assets and show off. But trust me no public fund is used for our personal benefits. Why don’t you get ur self a proper job and an education so you won’t be jealous of another persons success. Get a wife and make children”.

To another tweet Rohitha Rajapaksa had responded saying “You seem to know a lot more than the CID, please join and make them finish these cases soon so you can find ur self a boyfriend who can keep you company”. (Colombo Gazette)