Godagama- Barawakumbuka extension of Southern Expressway declared open

The Godagama-Barawakumbuka segment of the Southern Expressway (E01) was declared open for public by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

This extension of the Southern Expressway from Matara to Hambantota will enable direct travel from Colombo to Hambantota on the expressway.

Motorists can travel between Katunayake and Hambantota in three hours 45 minutes via the 96-kilometre stretch.

The new extension is 21.8 kilometers from Barawakumbuka to Mattala via Andarawewa and 16.6 kilometers from Andarawewa to Hambantota on the Southern Expressway.

The Southern Expressway from Barawakumbuka to Mattala and Hambantota (E-06) was opened on November 7, 2019. (Colombo Gazette)