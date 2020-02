Four people have been killed and 20 others sustained injuries following an accident in Vavuniya late this evening.

The accident involved a bus operating between Vavuniya and Point Pedro and a van heading to Colombo from Jaffna.

The accident had taken place in Omanthai, Vavuniya on the A-9 road.

The bus was seen on fire after the accident and the fire spread to the van. (Colombo Gazette)