A kaleidoscope of creativity at Kala Pola

Kala Pola – Sri Lanka’s largest open air art fair, was held today (Sunday, 24th February) along Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha (Green Path) and featured a kaleidoscope of creativity and colour from across the nation.

Held in conjunction with The George Keyt Foundation, Kala Pola 2019 marks the 25th year of unbroken patronage for the event by the John Keells Group as its main CSR initiative under the focus area of Arts & Culture.

Based on the value of nurturing and sustaining the arts and the livelihood of artists for balanced social development, Kala Pola serves to offer a plethora of opportunities for aspiring as well as established artists with potential lucrative financial opportunities both within and outside the event.

Fostering a sense of learning, networking and marketing art while also providing an inimitable experience for both the artist and buyer alike has been the core philosophy of Kala Pola where a myriad of styles from contemporary to classical to abstract can be enjoyed.