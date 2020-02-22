Speaker rejects claims of seeking National List seat

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has rejected claims he had sought a National List seat in Parliament through the United National Party (UNP) at the next Parliamentary election.

In a statement issued today, the Speaker denied news reports that he had attended a discussion with the UNP leadership with regards to the election.

The Speaker’s Office said that a weekend newspaper had reported today that Parliamentarians Ranil Wickremesinghe, Karu Jayasuriya, Navin Dissanayake and Daya Gamage will not contest the upcoming election.

According to the news report, a discussion had been held at the Speaker’s residence in this regard.

However the Speaker’s Office said that no such discussion had taken place at the Speaker’s residence.

The Speaker also said that he had not made a request to be allocated a National List seat in Parliament nor has a request made on his behalf. (Colombo Gazette)