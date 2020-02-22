Prime Group welcomes residents with invocation blessings and traditional pirith chanting ceremony

Prime Group together with the homeowners of its development Prime Splendour, Rajagiriya held a traditional Pirith chanting ceremony on 15th of February 2020.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Group Mr. Brahmanage Premalal together with the Board of Directors, its members and residents of all ethnicities and faith who now occupy the condominium property. The religious ceremony was conducted under the aegis of Venerable Dodangolle Pannananda Thero. Following the Pirith chanting ceremony the Maha Sangha invoked blessings upon the living space and transferred merit upon homeowners.

“Prime splendour is one of the 41 condominium projects that Prime Residencies has developed over the past few years. This property combines modern day conveniences with spacious apartments to deliver contemporary living experiences.

We wanted to celebrate this new beginning together with residents of Prime Splendour, with the invocation of blessings and traditional Pirith chanting ceremony which is believed to bring in protection and good merit. We are glad to see multicultural and multi-religious participation by all residents who gracefully joined us in celebrating this new property and hope that this is truly a reflection of the Sri Lankan lifestyle: the coexistence of communities” Co-Chairperson of Prime group Mrs. Sandamini Perera said.

Located at the highest point in Colombo, adjacent to St. Stephens Church Rajagiriya, Prime Splendour is immersed in inimitable style with advanced engineering to deliver an unrivalled experience in affordable luxury living. The location also offers a fine balance between quiet seclusion and convenient access to Colombo and its metropolitan lifestyle. The condominium is connected to broad network of roads, restaurants, shops, malls, banks and schools making Rajagiriya an ideal location to reside in. This chic collection of apartments, centrally situated in the suburbs of Rajagiriya houses an eclectic mix of special features which includes two floors of parking, four elevators, 2 stunning rooftop terraces for private functions and a large swimming pool with a fully-equipped rooftop gymnasium.

Sri Lanka’s most prolific and trusted property developer, Prime Lands (Pvt) Ltd was the first in the industry to introduce the affordable luxury living concept giving access to the middle income market to experience a plush luxe living space in Colombo and its suburbs. The developer strengthened its preeminent position within the industry when its distinguished subsidiary, Prime Residencies was greeted by a rush of customers eager to reserve one of its apartments at unrivalled prices located in identified fast developing areas.

All of Prime Residencies’ projects are granted official recognition through the relevant condominium approval certification issued by the Condominium Management Authority of the Ministry of Housing and Samurdhi. Prime Residencies has operated with a guiding vision of ‘Committed to Create a Better Place on Earth for Every one’, the inspiration behind the excellence and the passion to enliven customer anticipations. This credo has enabled it to shelter property owners with high-quality homes in Prime Locations of Sri Lanka.

With over 25 years of expertise, Prime Group is a truly Sri Lankan company and named one of the most respected entities in Sri Lanka in 2019 by LMD and has been recognised as a Great Place to Work for the past five consecutive years. The Chairman and Co-Chairperson of Prime Group were recognized the ‘Realty Visionary’ and ‘Power Woman’ by the LMD- the 100 Club’s A-List of Sri Lankan businesspeople in 2019. Prime Group is also the recipient of the coveted ‘Best Developer’ and ‘Best Luxury Condo Development’ titles by PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, the region’s largest and most respected real estate awards programme. Prime Group was also accredited Among Asia’s Best Brands and The Best entrepreneur in the year 2018 by Asia One magazine