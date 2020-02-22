Passengers arriving from South Korea to be quarantined

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Passengers arriving in Sri Lanka from South Korea are to be quarantined as the coronavirus has begun to spread in South Korea.

Chief Epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health Dr Sudhath Samaraweera told the Colombo Gazette that a discussion was held today (Saturday) on the matter.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that it has been decided to quarantine all passengers arriving from South Korea with immediate effect.

South Korea said today that the number of new coronavirus cases in the country has more than doubled in one day.

Officials said on Saturday that 229 new cases had been confirmed since Friday, raising the total to 433.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the outbreak had entered “a serious new phase”.

Many of the new cases are linked to a hospital and to a religious group near the south-eastern city of Daegu, authorities have said.

Two patients in South Korea have died so far and there are fears the number will rise.

Over 20,000 Sri Lankans comprising migrant workers as well as students reside in South Korea. (Colombo Gazette)