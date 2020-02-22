BASL insists no complaint by lawyer grilled by CID

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) says there has not been any complaint made by a female lawyer who was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over an ongoing case.

Responding to a speech made by United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Eran Wickremaratne with regards to the lawyer, the BASL said that he comments made by the former Minister was unjustifiable and unreasonable.

Speaking in Parliament this week Wickremaratne had questioned the silence of the BASL over the lawyer being grill by the CID in relation to an investigation into the alleged abduction of a Swiss Embassy employee.

“We have always protected and preserved the rights of the members of our profession and have come forward whenever the professional rights of these members have been violated. We do not need any guidance or request from politicians or any others outside the profession,” BASL said.

BASL said that consequent to the speech made by the MP the BASL had made inquiries from the said attorney and it transpires that had been requested to make a statement in respect of a pending investigation.

“The statement had been recorded on matters touching upon her employment as a journalist,” the BASL said.

The BASL noted that if the said attorney had made any complaint to the BASL about her professional rights being violated, the BASL would have taken all necessary steps to protect her interest.

“Since there is no such complaint, the BASL should not be dragged into matters outside its realm,” it said adding that the MP should understand the concept of professional obligations and obligations falling outside. (Colombo Gazette)