Jetstar Asia to become only low-cost carrier to fly between Singapore and Colombo

Jetstar Asia will become the only low-cost carrier (LCC) to fly direct from Singapore to Colombo, Sri Lanka when it launches the new service on 1st July, 2020.

With fares going on sale, Colombo becomes Jetstar Asia’s 25th destination from Singapore and the first airline in the Qantas Group to fly to the popular hotspot.

The return service will operate four times a week with flights timed to allow more travelers from Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia to access this must-see destination by transiting through Changi Airport in Singapore.

Jetstar Asia CEO, Bara Pasupathi, said Sri Lanka frequently topped the most desired holiday destination lists and Colombo was the perfect gateway to this amazing country.

“As we face an ever-changing aviation and tourism landscape, Jetstar Asia is committed to continuing to open up exciting new destinations for our customers,” Pasupathi said.

“Colombo and its surrounding area have so much to offer, from the sprawling city, to the beautiful beaches, the incredible food and the many significant cultural, religious and historical landmarks. With our low fares, we’re excited to be able to open up this incredible destination to ensure more people experience all that it has to offer. This market has so much potential, and we’re proud to be working with great partners, including CAG in Singapore and Hayleys in Sri Lanka, to expand the Jetstar network and continue to grow LCC traffic out of Singapore.”

Sri Lanka’s most diversified conglomerate Hayleys PLC has been appointed as the General Sales Agent for Jetstar Asia in Sri Lanka. Chairman and Chief Executive of the Hayleys Group, Mohan Pandithage, stated that it was an honour to be partnering with Jetstar Asia.

“Hayleys has a long-standing relationship with the Qantas Group, and are delighted to expand it further through Jetstar Asia. The tourism industry will derive significant support from this operation, and Sri Lankan travelers will be provided with a unique travel experience as well.”

The new service will be operated by Jetstar Asia’s 180-seat A320. Promotional fares will be available for purchase from travel agents in Sri Lanka from 24th February, 2020 onwards, and on Jetstar.com online from 5th March, 2020. Flights will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.