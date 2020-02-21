Hemas Travels Participates at Wedding Show 2020 as Event’s Travel Partner

For couples hoping to tie the knot in the near future, “The Wedding Show 2020” is an ideal one-stop-shop for planning the perfect wedding.

Adding to the allure of this year’s exhibition, renowned travel solutions provider Hemas Travels made its foray in to this travel segment with a unique stall themed “Romantic Getaways”. The tastefully designed stall featured the colours of love prominently, which drew many couples to explore the possibilities of taking their first journey together to some of the most exotic destinations in the world.

Hemas Travels offered discounts, easy payment schemes and specially curated packages which were of great interest to couples seeking “A Romantic Getaway” abroad for their honeymoon. Here is a sneak peek of some of the highlights of the 3-day exhibition.

More information on these holiday packages can be obtained by calling Hemas Travels on 0114 704 777 or 0114 704 704.