Dinesh Gunawardena listed to speak in Geneva on Wednesday

Minister for Foreign Relations, Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena has been listed to speak in Geneva at the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, 26 February.

Gunawardena is listed to speak at the High Level Segment of the 43rd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva a day before a report on Sri Lanka is presented to the Council by the High Commission for Human Rights.

The Minister for Foreign Relations is expected to convey to the Council Sri Lanka’s decision to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council Resolution co-sponsored by Sri Lanka.

Cabinet had this week approved a proposal to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution co-sponsored by Sri Lanka.

Cabinet was told that Resolution 30/1 and the followup Resolution 40/1 were harmful to Sri Lanka.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has raised a number of concerns in the report on Sri Lanka presented to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, ahead of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council to be held from 24 February – 20 March 2020.

The report will be formally presented to the Council on 27 February and discussed by member states and others.

In the advanced version of the report published this week, Bachelet notes that some progress has been made by Sri Lanka in promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in line with resolution 30/1, but the inability of the Government to deal comprehensively with impunity and to reform institutions, may trigger the recurrence of human rights violations.

The High Commissioner called for the full implementation of resolution 30/1, considering that the commitments under it remain essential to achieve the peaceful society and sustainable development aspired to by people from all communities in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)