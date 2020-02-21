Child killed and over twenty injured in bus collision

A child has died and over 20 persons were hospitalized following an accident involving 2 buses in the Naula Police Division along the Dambulla- Matale area today, the Police said.
A private bus plying from Dambulla- Matale, carrying a group of pilgrims to Adam’s Peak, had collided with another bus plying in the opposite direction.
The collision had occurred when the private bus carrying pilgrims had attempted to overtake a container truck around 7.30 this morning.
An 11- year old child seriously injured in the accident has succumbed to injuries.
The Police said over 20 injured persons have been admitted to the Nalanda and Matale Hospitals. (Colombo Gazette)
The only activity the traffic police engage in is soliciting bribes for minor infractions. Ensuring orderly flow of traffic is not part of their job criteria.