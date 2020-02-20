Zambian Army Commander to visit Sri Lanka

Zambian Army Commander, Lieutenant General W.M Sikazwe psc DIP (DSS) MA (DSS) is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (Friday) on a five-day long goodwill expedition.

His delegation will comprise of Brigadier General Simusandu, Defence Attaché High Commission of Zambia, New Delhi, India, Brigadier General G Ng’andwe, Director General Training, Colonel Leonard Peter Daka, Deputy Director General Policy Doctrine and Strategy, Colonel Jethrow Chipili, Director Zambia Defence University, Colonel T Banda, Chief Instructor Staff College, Lieutenant Colonel M Shapwaya, Commandant Special Forces School and Captain M Mulenga, Aide-De-Camp.

During his stay in Sri Lanka, the Zambian Commander of the Army is expected to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Prime Minister, Secretary of Defence, acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Commander of the Navy, Commander of the Air Force and pay tribute at the War Heroes’ Monument at Sri Jayewardenepura before he calls at the Army Headquarters, Defence Service Command and Staff College, Sri Lanka Military Academy, Naval Maritime Academy and several other places of interest.

The Zambian delegation would also hold bilateral discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army during his visit to the Army Headquarters.

A traditional ceremonial reception at the Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport will receive him on arrival. (Colombo Gazette)