Section of Katunayake Expressway closed after fire

A section of the Katunayake Expressway has been closed after fire resulted in thick smoke affecting the vision of drivers.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said that the Ja-Ela to Katunayake section of the Katunayake Expressway has been temporarily closed.

Janaka Handunpathiraja, Assistant Director, Media and Public Relations at the Disaster Management Centre said that the fire had erupted in Ambalammulla, Gampaha.

Meanwhile, the Police said that the Katunayake Expressway will be temporarily closed until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)