Former Homagama judge sentenced to 16-years RI

Former Homagama District Court Judge Sunil Abeysinghe and his personal security officer were today sentenced to 16-years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for accepting a bribe of Rs. 300,000.

The Colombo High Court also imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on both accused over the crime committed in 2013 and were also ordered to return the bribe they had accepted.

Abeysinghe was arrested by the Bribery Commission on May 30, 2013 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs. 300,000 from an individual in Hanwella.

The judge had reportedly accepted the bribe in order to give a favorable ruling in a case being taken up before him. (Colombo Gazette)