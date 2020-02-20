Eran slams silence of media on harassment of journalists

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Eran Wickramaratne today slammed the media for remaining silent over the harassment of journalists in Sri Lanka.

Speaking in Parliament today, Wickramaratne questioned the failure by the media to highlight attempts to frame former Editor Dharisha Bastians and former Lake House Chairman Krishantha Cooray in the alleged abduction incident involving a Swiss Embassy employee.

Wickramaratne said that Bastians is being targeted for merely maintaining telephone contacts with former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) head Shani Abeysekera.

He said that as a journalist Bastians had every right to communicate with Abeysekera.

Wickramaratne also insisted that both Bastians and Krishantha Cooray had no connection to the alleged Swiss Embassy employee abduction incident.

The former State Minister said that Gihan Indragupta, a Foreign Service officer, has been recalled from Geneva as part of attempts to target his wife, Dharisha Bastians.

He also questioned the failure of the legal fraternity to stand in support of journalist and lawyer Anurangi Singh who was also questioned by the CID with regards to Bastians.

The Parliamentarian said that phone records of Anurangi Singh had been obtained by the CID without a court order.

Wickramaratne asked if professionals were today scared to question the Government over their actions. (Colombo Gazette)