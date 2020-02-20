Defence Secretary insists war heroes are not beggars

Defence Secretary Maj.Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne today asserted that war heroes are not beggars and should not have to stage demonstrations on pavements to secure their demands.

The Defence Ministry said it will submit a new Cabinet paper to solve existing issues related to pensions and allowances of disabled soldiers and the police.

Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne urged Ministry officials to expedite steps to solve discrepancies in the existing pension and allowance system by preparing a fresh Cabinet paper.

“It is our duty and responsibility to clear the existing technical discrepancies with regard to pension and allowance payments for disabled war veterans, families and their widows,” he said.

During an urgent meeting held at the Defence Ministry today with the participation of Tri-Forces Commanders, high ranking Police officials and Ministry officials, Gunaratne said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had pledged to solve issues related to pensions once they were elected.

“I want to reiterate that the war heroes are not beggars to meet their grievances by having demonstrations on pavements. They have dignity,” the Defence Secretary said. (Colombo Gazette)