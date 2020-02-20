Court issues order preventing arrest of Gihan Pilapitiya

A court order was issued today against the arrest of interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, without an order from a Magistrate.

Embilipitiya High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, who was interdicted in January, had earlier filed a writ application before the Court of Appeal.

The writ application requested the court to issue an interim injunction order preventing his arrest.

The writ application was taken up before the Court of Appeal today.

The Attorney General and the petitioner agreed that interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya will not be arrested without a court order.

Pilapitiya was interdicted over the controversial telephone conversation he had with United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake. (Colombo Gazette)