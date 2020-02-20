Cabinet approves proposal to withdraw from UNHRC Resolution

Cabinet has approved a proposal to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution co-sponsored by Sri Lanka.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters today that the proposal to withdraw from the resolution was tabled by Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

He said that cabinet was told that Resolution 30/1 and the followup Resolution 40/1 were harmful to Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Relations Minister has said that the resolution had been co-sponsored without the consent of then President Maithripala Sirisena.

As a result he sought cabinet approval to withdraw from the resolution and seek the support of the international community for the move.

Bandula Gunawardena said that the cabinet unanimously approved the proposal.

The Foreign Relations Minister also briefed Parliament today on the decision to withdraw from the resolution. (Colombo Gazette)