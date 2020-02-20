Amended indictments filed in Avant Garde case rejected

The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar has rejected the amended indictments filed by Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera over the Avant Garde arms trafficking case.

The indictments consist of 882 charges.

The Attorney General had earlier filed 7,573 charges in the case against Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and seven others.

However the court did not accept the charges and so the AG had later filed amended indictments consisting of 882 charges.

However when the court convened today the amended indictments were also rejected. (Colombo Gazette)