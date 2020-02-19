German Parliamentary Delegation to visit Sri Lanka this week

A four-member delegation of the German Parliament led by Dr. Peter Ramsauer, Head of the Committee for Economic Cooperation and Development, is scheduled to pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from 19th to 24th of February.

The multi-party delegation together with German Ambassador Jörn Rohde will hold several meetings in Colombo with senior members from the government including a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardana, opposition members, civil society representatives and other stakeholders.

The delegation will also meet the Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya as an official luncheon will be hosted by him for the delegation on the 20th of February.

During the visit, the delegation is also set to travel to the Uva province and Galle to visit development projects funded by the German government and will be accompanied by the Deputy Ambassador Andreas Berg, Country Director of GIZ (German Development Cooperation) Mrs. Christiane Einfeldt and other GIZ and Embassy officials.

This visit will allow the members of the Parliament to observe the progress achieved by the country in the past years, inform themselves of recent developments and to discuss the development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The discussions in the area of economic cooperation and development will focus on national reconciliation, vocational training and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. (Colombo Gazette)