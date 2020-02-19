Concerns raised over nomination of Chandraprema to Geneva

Concerns were raised in Parliament today over the nomination of C.A. Chandraprema as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Geneva.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran raised a privilege issue in Parliament today over an article published in a private newspaper with regards to the High Post Committee of Parliament.

Sumanthiran said that the newspaper article violates his privileges, that of the High Post Committee and the entire Parliament.

The MP said that it was inappropriate for Chandraprema to write the article while he was awaiting clearance from the High Post Committee to be appointed as Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to Geneva.

“This article breaches the privileges of this house and urge you (Speaker) to take appropriate action,” he said.

In this context Sumanthiran also drew the attention of Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena over the nomination of Chandraprema as Ambassador to Geneva. (Colombo Gazette)