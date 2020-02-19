Chinese coronavirus patient discharged

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Chinese coronavirus patient, who was placed in isolation at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda, has been discharged.

The Health Ministry said that the woman had fully recovered so she was discharged today.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the woman will be taken directly to the airport from the hospital and sent back home.

She was the first and only person confirmed so far in Sri Lanka as having had the virus.

The Chinese woman was to be discharged last week but the decision was later put on hold as a precautionary measure and keeping in mind some concerns among the general public.

The 43-year-old woman, who arrived from the Hubei Province in China, tested positive for the coronavirus on 27 January and admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Angoda.

The virus was detected just as she was about to leave Sri Lanka and return to China. (Colombo Gazette)