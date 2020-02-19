Ajith Prasanna released on bail

Major (Rtd) Ajith Prasanna who was arrested on charges of contempt of court was released on conditional bail by the Colombo High Court today.

He was arrested over a case filed by the Attorney General accusing him of making allegations against the judiciary.

The Criminal Investigations Department filed a complaint with the Colombo High Court citing Ajith Prasanna had committed contempt of court by criticizing in the presence of the media, the case filed against Ex-Magistrate Thilinga Gamage at the Colombo High Court and various other cases examined by High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga.

He was arrested along with two other Navy Officers Thushara Mendis and K.A. Gamini, who had made statements regarding a youth abduction case at a media briefing organised by the ‘War Heroes for Motherland’ organization in December 2019.

The 11 youth had been abducted and reportedly killed between 2008 and 2009. (Colombo Gazette)